Centre orders CBI probe into substandard medicines in Delhi govt hospitals after LG's nod

Earlier, Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj had demanded action against the health secretary in connection with the matter.

Nivedita Dash Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 New Delhi Updated on: January 05, 2024 13:32 IST
Arvind Kejriwal with LG Saxena
Image Source : PTI Arvind Kejriwal with LG Saxena

The Union Home Ministry has ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the supply of substandard medicines in Delhi government hospitals, sources said on Friday. In December, Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena had recommended a CBI inquiry into the matter to the Home ministry.

Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj had said people under probe for allegedly supplying substandard drugs to city hospitals were chosen by "them" and not his party's government. Lt Governor V K Saxena has ordered a CBI probe into the supply of drugs that allegedly failed "quality standard tests. Bharadwaj at a press conference at the party office, said if they are saying, "corruption has happened in mohalla clinics, then suspend the health secretary."

The Delhi government's Directorate of Vigilance had written to the home ministry, requesting it to assign the probe into the supply of "sub-standard" drugs to state-run hospitals to the CBI.  The drugs that were found to be of "sub-standard quality" included critical life-saving antibiotics used for the treatment of lung and urinary tract infections -- Cephalexin -- according to officials.

They also included a steroid — Dexamethasone — for curing life-threatening inflammation in the lungs and joints and swelling in the body, anti-epilepsy and anti-anxiety psychiatric drug Levetiracetam and anti-hypertension drug Amlodepin, the officials said.

