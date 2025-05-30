Centre notifies guidelines for prevention, regulation of illegal listing and sale of radio equipment The guidelines, finalised after consultations with the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), address the unauthorised sale of wireless devices that lack mandatory legal disclosures.

New Delhi:

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA), under the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, has released detailed guidelines to curb the illegal listing and sale of radio communication equipment, including walkie-talkies, on online marketplaces. The new framework aims to protect consumers, ensure legal compliance, and prevent interference with critical communication systems such as those used by law enforcement and emergency services.

The guidelines, finalised after consultations with the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), address the unauthorised sale of wireless devices that lack mandatory legal disclosures. It was noted that many walkie-talkies were being sold without clarity on licensing requirements, technical specifications, or regulatory approvals- misleading consumers about their legality and usage.

Key highlights of the guidelines:

Authorised Listings Only: Only devices with proper approvals and compliant with permitted frequency bands can be sold online.

Mandatory Disclosures: Product listings must clearly state frequency ranges, technical specs, and include proof of Equipment Type Approval (ETA).

Platform Accountability: E-commerce platforms must verify seller compliance, take down non-compliant listings, and ensure no misleading advertisements are published.

Frequency Restrictions: Devices must not operate on restricted frequencies unless specifically licensed, and such information must be transparent in listings.

Penalties for Violations: Non-compliance will attract penalties under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, including liability for platforms.

The guidelines also push for-

Verification of seller credentials and certifications Automated takedown of illegal listings Enhanced consumer awareness through clear product information Enforcement action against misleading or illegal sales

Previously, the CCPA had issued 13 notices involving 16,970 product listings across major e-commerce platforms for violating legal requirements related to walkie-talkie sales. These platforms remain under ongoing scrutiny as the new rules come into force.

For full details, the guidelines are available on the Department of Consumer Affairs website: