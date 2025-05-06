Centre likely to extend CBI chief Praveen Sood's tenure, Rahul Gandhi submits dissent note: Sources Earlier on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting of the committee responsible for the appointment of the CBI director. The meeting was also attended by Rahul Gandhi and Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sanjiv Khanna.

New Delhi:

The Union government is considering an extension of tenure for the current CBI Director, Praveen Sood, according to sources familiar with the development. However, the move has not gone uncontested as Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, has formally submitted a dissent note opposing the proposed extension, they added.

Earlier on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting of the committee responsible for the appointment of the CBI director. The meeting was also attended by Rahul Gandhi and Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sanjiv Khanna. The meeting was held at the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) in the evening and a number of names were discussed, but the government is learnt to have pushed for a one-year extension for the incumbent director.

The meeting came days ahead of the completion of the two-year term of incumbent CBI Director Praveen Sood on May 25. A 1986-batch Karnataka-cadre Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, Sood was the director general of police (DGP) of the southern state prior to his appointment. He took over as the director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on May 25, 2023.

The CBI director is appointed by the Centre on the recommendation of a three-member committee, which is headed by the Prime Minister and comprises the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and the CJI.

