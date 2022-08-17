Wednesday, August 17, 2022
     
Centre grants 'Z' category VIP security cover to industrialist Gautam Adani on 'payment basis'

The security cover under the central list was accorded to Adani, 60, on the basis of a threat perception report prepared by central security agencies.

Paras Bisht Edited By: Paras Bisht @ParasBisht15 New Delhi Updated on: August 17, 2022 18:03 IST
Image Source : PTI (FILE PHOTO) Billionaire industrialist and Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani has been accorded a 'Z' category VIP security cover of CRPF commandos.

Highlights

  • The all-India cover is on a "payment basis"
  • It is expected to cost about Rs 15-20 lakh per month
  • The security cover was accorded on the basis of threat perception

Billionaire industrialist and Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani has been accorded a 'Z' category VIP security cover of CRPF commandos by the central government. The all-India cover will be on a "payment basis" and is expected to cost about Rs 15-20 lakh per month. The security cover under the central list was accorded to Adani, 60, on the basis of a threat perception report prepared by central security agencies.

Also Read | Gautam Adani to address Forbes Global CEO Conference in Singapore

The Union Home Ministry has asked the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) VIP security wing to take over the job and its squad is now with the protectee. RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani was given a 'Z+' category cover of CRPF commandos by the Union government in 2013, followed by a lower category cover to his wife Neeta Ambani some years later.

Also Read | Adani Logistics to acquire ICD Tumb from Navkar Corp for Rs 835 cr

