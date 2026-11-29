The INDIA bloc's last-ditch bid to persuade Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president MK Stalin from backing the delimitation seems to have failed after the former Tamil Nadu chief minister reiterated his party's support to proposed legislation, said sources on Sunday.

During a meeting with INDIA bloc's top leaders at his residence in Chennai, Stalin told Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi that the DMK has consistently supported fair delimitation from the beginning and would continue working in safeguarding Tamil Nadu's interests.

Furthermore, Stalin told the former Congress president that his party has decided to back the proposed legislation after receiving a written assurance from the Centre over delimitation.

With this, it is all certain that the DMK would vote in delimitation's favour during the Parliament's special sitting that begins Monday. The Tamil Nadu-based party has 22 Lok Sabha members and it holds eight seats in the Rajya Sabha. Its support would significantly strengthen the Centre's numbers as the government seeks a two-thirds majority in Parliament to secure the bill's passage.

'DMK in favour of fair delimitation'

In the meeting that last for nearly an hour and 15 minutes, Stalin politely told the INDIA bloc leaders that his party has always supported fair delimitation, adding the Centre had accepted both of the DMK's demands in writing.

Even as Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and other top Congress leaders tried to persuade Stalin to reconsider his position, the DMK president remained firm on his stand, sources told India TV. He, however, insisted that he had immense respect for Sonia Gandhi.

Rahul's arguments and Stalin's firm stand

Rahul Gandhi cited the examples of Assam and Jammu and Kashmir in an attempt to convince Stalin, expressing concerns over the political implications of the delimitation exercise. Rajya Sabha member Kapil Sibal also argued that the bill contains a "provision under which any delimitation exercise carried out by the BJP to suit its political interests could not be challenged in court."

However, Stalin remained firm that the DMK would back the delimitation. He said that if the DMK does not support the bill now, the delimitation exercise scheduled for next year could be based on the 2011 Census, which would put Tamil Nadu at a significant disadvantage in terms of parliamentary representation, sources told India TV.

The Centre is set to introduce a fresh constitutional amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha on November 30 to roll out one-third reservation for women by increasing each state and Union territory's seat allocation in the House and the strength of their legislative assemblies by 50 per cent, and freeze the revised allocations and boundaries until 2051.

The Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill, 2026, slated for introduction in the Lok Sabha on Monday, seeks to raise the House's maximum strength to 850, with up to 815 members from states and 35 from Union territories. It also proposes to raise the ceiling on the size of a state Assembly from 500 to 650.

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