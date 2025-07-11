Centre extends Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan's tenure till August 2026 Govind Mohan is a 1989-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the Sikkim cadre. He had taken charge as the Union Home Secretary on August 22, 2024.

New Delhi:

The central government has extended the tenure of Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan till August 22, 2026. The decision was formalised through an official government order issued on Friday. Mohan, a senior IAS officer known for his extensive experience in public administration, will now continue to serve in one of the country’s most crucial bureaucratic positions for an extended term of two more years.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved Mohan's extension in services as Home Secretary beyond the date of his superannuation on September 30 up to August 22, 2026 or until further orders, in terms of the provisions of FR 56 (d) and Rule 16 (1A) of the all India Services (Death-Cum-Retirement Benefits) Rules, 1958, said the order issued by the Ministry of Personnel. The rules have provisions to extend the services of such officers.

Mohan, a 1989 batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the Sikkim cadre, was named as the Home Secretary in August 2024. He took over the charge from Ajay Kumar Bhalla on completion of his tenure on August 22 last year.

Who is Govind Mohan?

Mohan, a 1989 batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the Sikkim cadre, was named as the Home Secretary in August 2024. He took over the charge from Ajay Kumar Bhalla on completion of his tenure on August 22 last year. Earlier, he served as the Secretary in the Ministry of Culture. With a rich background in government service, including a brief period as Secretary of the Department of Sports earlier this year, Mohan brings valuable experience to his role.

ALSO READ: Former Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla sworn in as 19th Governor of Manipur