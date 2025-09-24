Centre extends General Anil Chauhan's tenure as Chief of Defence Staff till 2026 The extension of CDS Anil Chauhan's tenure will be in effect till May 2026, the Ministry of Defence said.

New Delhi:

Centre extends General Anil Chauhan's tenure as Chief of Defence Staff till May 30, 2026.

"Government has approved the extension of service of General Anil Chauhan as Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) & Secretary, Department of Military Affairs, up to 30th May 2026, or until further orders, whichever is earlier," a release said.

Commissioned in 1981, General Chauhan has had a distinguished career with key command & staff appointments. Decorated with PVSM, UYSM, AVSM, SM & VSM, he has been serving as CDS since 30th Sept 2022.