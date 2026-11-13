Centre extends ban on Zakir Naik's Islamic Research Foundation for five more years

The Centre on Friday extended the ban on wanted Indian fugitive Zakir Naik's Islamic Research Foundation (IRF) for another five years under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), citing the group is involved in disturbing communal harmony and disrupting the secular fabric of the country.

In a notification this morning, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said the Naik and other members of the IRF have kept promoting attempts to create a disharmony and hatred within the society. Furthermore, it said Naik's speeches and statements are aimed at instigating the youth to commit terrorist acts.

Because of this, the ministry said it is important declare the IRF as an unlawful association with immediate effect.

"Through such speeches and statements, Dr. Zakir Naik, President of the IRF, has been promoting enmity and hatred amongst different religious groups and inspiring youths of a particular religion in India and abroad to commit terrorist acts," the notification read.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by Sub-sections (1) and (3) of the Section 3 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (37 of 1967), the Central Government hereby declares the Islamic Research Foundation (IRF) as an unlawful association and directs that this notification shall, subject to any order that may be made under Section 4 of the said Act, have effect for a period of five years from the date of its publication in the Official Gazette," it added.

Naik is facing multiple charges in India, including hate speech and inciting communal disharmony. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) filed a case against him under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (now Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita).

He resides in Malaysia since 2016, and New Delhi sought his extradition. However, Kuala Lumpur has not complied.

Last year, he was given a red carpet by the Yunus administration in Bangladesh. Notably, Naik was banned by former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government following the July 2016 Dhaka Holey Artisan Bakery terror attack. Naik was accused of promoting communal disharmony through his Peace TV channel and social media platforms, which together have over 20 million followers.

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