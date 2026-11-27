New Delhi:

The Centre has empowered state governments and Union territory administrations to enforce key provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) against fugitive preacher Zakir Naik's Islamic Research Foundation (IRF), widening the scope of action against the organisation's financial assets and premises. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), through a Gazette notification issued on Thursday (November 26), delegated powers under Sections 7 and 8 of the anti-terror law to states and Union territories.

The directive was issued under Section 42 of the UAPA, allowing state and UT authorities to exercise these powers in matters concerning the IRF, which continues to be banned as an unlawful association. The latest move comes less than two weeks after the Centre extended the ban on the organisation for another five years, reinforcing the legal framework through which authorities can act against its financial resources and properties.

What powers have been delegated to states and UTs?

The MHA invoked Section 42 of the UAPA to authorise state governments and Union territory administrations to exercise powers that were otherwise vested in the Central government under Sections 7 and 8 of the law. "The Central government declared the Islamic Research Foundation an unlawful association vide notification number S.O. 6182(E) dated November 13, 2026, published in the Gazette of India; in exercise of the powers conferred by Section 42 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, the Central government hereby directs that all powers exercisable by it under sections 7 and 8 of the said Act shall also be exercised by the state governments and the Union territory administrations in relation to the above said unlawful association," the notification said.

Section 7 of the UAPA enables the government to prohibit the use or transfer of funds, securities and other financial assets that are suspected of being used, or intended to be used, for activities linked to an unlawful association. The provision also allows designated authorities to investigate financial transactions covered under such restrictions.

Section 8, meanwhile, deals with the declaration of premises suspected of being used for the activities of an unlawful association. This can cover houses, buildings and other properties. Once action is initiated under the provision, authorities can regulate entry into such premises and restrict the use of movable assets found there. With the latest delegation, state and UT authorities can exercise these powers in matters concerning the IRF, rather than having to rely exclusively on the Centre for such action.

Centre extended IRF ban for five years on November 13

The latest notification follows the Centre's decision on November 13 to extend the ban on the IRF for another five years under Sections 3(1) and 3(3) of the UAPA. The previous ban was scheduled to expire on November 14.

The organisation was first declared unlawful on November 17, 2016, amid allegations that it was involved in promoting enmity and hatred between religious communities. Since then, the government has pursued various legal and diplomatic measures against Naik and his organisation.

Where is Zakir Naik and what is India's case against him?

Zakir Naik, who hails from Maharashtra, was abroad when the Centre banned the IRF in 2016. He has since been residing in Malaysia. His passport was revoked in 2017 following a request by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), which had registered a case against him.

India also sought Interpol's assistance in securing a Red Corner Notice (RCN) against Naik. The initial request was submitted in May 2017, followed by additional clarifications in August and October that year.

However, at its 102nd session in December 2017, the Interpol Commission reportedly considered the request premature, citing the absence of a charge-sheet at the time of the original application.

Following a fresh court warrant issued on November 24, 2017, Indian agencies submitted another request for a Red Corner Notice on January 3, 2018. The response to that renewed request remains awaited. India also formally sent a provisional arrest and extradition request to Malaysia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on January 19, 2018, after authorities confirmed that Naik had been granted permanent residency in the country.

(With inputs from PTI)

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