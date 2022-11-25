Centre directs NIA probe into Mangaluru blast case: K'taka Home Minister

Follow us on Image Source : FILE It was the state government that recommended an NIA probe into the Mengaluru bomb blast case.

Home Minister of Karnataka, Araga Jnanendra on Friday said the Centre has directed the National Investigation Agency to probe the Mangaluru blast case. In a statement, Jnanendra said the state government had recommended an NIA probe into the cooker bomb blast in a moving autorickshaw, which the Union Ministry of Home Affairs accepted and ordered a probe by the premier investigation agency.

"With regard to the incident occurred within the Kankanadi police station limits, the state government had taken a decision to recommend an NIA probe based on the evidences and other information collected during the preliminary investigation," the Home Minister said in his statement. In the order, which Jnanendra's office shared, the Under Secretary in the Home Ministry Vipul Alok said: "The Central government is of the opinion that a scheduled offence under the NIA Act, 2008, has been committed and having regard to the gravity of the offence and its repercussions on national security, it is required to be investigated by the NIA in accordance with the NIA Act, 2008."

"Now, therefore, in exercise of the powers conferred under sub-section (5) of section 6 read with section 8 of the NIA Act, 2008, the Central government hereby directs the NIA to take up investigation of the aforesaid case," the order said. The explosion inside a moving autorickshaw took place on November 19, which the police called an act of terror. Police blamed the passenger, identified as Mohammed Shariq (24) from Tirthahalli in Shivamogga district, for the blast.

Shariq and the autorickshaw driver, who were injured in the blast are undergoing treatment in a hospital in Mangaluru. A little-known outfit Islamic Resistance Council (IRC) has reportedly claimed responsibility for the explosion, saying one of its "Mujahid brother Mohammed Shariq attempted to attack a Hindutva Temple in Kadri.

ALSO READ | Mangaluru blast: Little-known outfit IRC claims responsibility

Latest India News