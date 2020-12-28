Image Source : GOOGLE Centre denies asking airlines not to fly in Chinese nationals

The Centre on Monday denied asking airlines not to fly in Chinese nationals. According to Civil Aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri, the government has not issued such order and that reports suggesting airlines have been asked to stop flying Chinese nationals are wrong.

"It is wrong to make suggestions as to citizen of which country should come. There is no such information from our side," Puri said.

Earlier today, multiple media reports claimed that the government has informally asked all airlines not to fly in Chinese nationals. Back in November, China had barred the entry of foreign nationals, including India, with valid visas and residence permit. China cited the pandemic as a reason behind its decision to stop foreigners from entering into the country.

"The Chinese Embassy/ Consulates in India will not stamp the Health Declaration Forms for the holders of the above-mentioned categories of visa or residence permits," Chinese Embassy had said.

Although direct flights between India and China are currently suspended, those eligible to travel are flying via a third country. Such passengers travel to a country with which India has a travel bubble. From there, they book a ticket for India.

Reports say that majority of the Chinese nationals flying to India are coming from European air bubble countries.

The tourists visas to India is currently suspended. However, foreigners are allowed to enter India for work and on non-tourist visas.

