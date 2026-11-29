Even as the Congress-led INDIA bloc continued with its attempts to unite the opposition over delimitation, the Centre is confident of the proposed legislation's passage and hopes that as many as 371 Lok Sabha members would support the bill during the Parliament's special sitting that begins Monday, a senior government functionary said on Sunday.

However, he does not disclose who all would be supporting the bill apart from the constituents of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

The functionary also underlined that the seats reserved for the Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) will also increase by 50 per cent once the bill comes into force. He also pointed that there will be a women's quota within the reserved SC and ST constituencies too.

"We have the support of 371 Lok Sabha MPs to pass the bill," the functionary said, as cited by news agency PTI. "The Delimitation Bill is the need of the hour. If the bill is passed now, we can implement the women's reservation with redrawn boundaries in the 2029 Lok Sabha elections. Else we will have to wait till 2034."

The number games in Parliament

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA has 322 members in Lok Sabha. But with parties such as Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) (22), NCP(SP) (eight) and YSR Congress Party (four), this number rises to 356. The bill requires 360 votes for passage, and it is expected that some smaller non-NDA parties and independents might vote in the proposed legislation's favour, helping it pass the test in the lower House.

There is also a suspense over Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's Jharkhand Mukti Morcha's stand over delimitation. By the time this copy was filed, the party didn't clarified its stance, but did signalled backing the delimitation. The JMM is a member of the INDIA bloc, and has three members in Lok Sabha. If its decides to back the Centre, then it would be another setback for the opposition bloc.

The Delimitation Commission

Meanwhile, the proposed legislation states that a Delimitation Commission will be constituted that would consist a chairman, who would be a Supreme Court Judge or a retired apex court judge. The Chief Election Commissioner or an Election Commissioner, appointed by the CEC, would also be its member.

For respective states, the state election commissioner of that state will also be a member of the Delimitation Commission. Five Lok Sabha MPs and five MLAs of the respective states will also be associate members of the Commission. The MPs will be nominated by the Lok Sabha Speaker on the basis of the strength of each political party in that state. Similarly, the state assembly speaker will nominate five MLAs on the basis of party positions in that state.

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Delimitation Bill: Who is with the Centre and who is against it? The numbers game explained