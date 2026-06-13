Centre clears 33 senior IPS officers for Director General-level positions

New Delhi:

The Central Government has approved the selection of 33 senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officers for appointment to Director General (DG) and equivalent-level positions in various central organisations. The approvals were granted by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC). The selected officers belong to different state and joint cadres across the country and have decades of experience in policing, administration and internal security.

Among those cleared for DG-level appointments are officers from the AGMUT, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Assam-Meghalaya, Bihar, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tripura and Uttarakhand cadres.

The selected officers are from the 1990 to 1995 IPS batches and have served in a variety of operational and leadership roles during their careers. Their selection makes them eligible for senior positions in central police organisations, security agencies and other key institutions under the Union Government.

Officials said the move is part of the regular process of selecting experienced officers for top-level assignments at the Centre. With the ACC's approval, the officers can now be considered for appointments to important leadership positions equivalent to the rank of Director General.

Such roles involve overseeing policy implementation, security operations, administration and coordination across various central agencies.

Senior leadership strengthening in central agencies

The latest approvals are expected to strengthen the pool of senior leadership available for key central organisations. The officers will be entrusted with critical responsibilities in areas ranging from law enforcement and internal security to administration and public safety.