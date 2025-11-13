Centre 'clarifies' preliminary report does not blame Air India pilot for Ahmedabad plane crash A total of 260 persons, including 241 on board, were killed when a London-bound Air India flight crashed into a hostel complex in Ahmedabad moments after taking off from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on June 12.

New Delhi:

The Ministry of Civil Aviation on Thursday (November 13) clarified that the preliminary investigation report into the recent Air India plane crash does not attribute blame to the pilot, the Centre said on Thursday.

Earlier, the Supreme Court issued a notice to the Centre, DGCA, and other authorities on a petition filed by Pushkar Raj Sabharwal, father of the late Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, Pilot-in-Command of the Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner that crashed in Ahmedabad in June, killing 260 people. The petition seeks a fair, transparent, and technically sound investigation monitored by a retired judge.

No one in India believes it was the pilot's fault: SC

During the hearing, Justice Surya Kant assured the petitioner, stating, "It’s extremely unfortunate that this crash took place, but you should not carry this burden that your son is being blamed… Nobody can blame him."

Justice Kant further clarified, "No one in India believes it was the pilot's fault." Justice Joymalya Bagchi added that the preliminary AAIB report did not suggest any fault on the pilot's part.

Air India AI-171 crash

On June 12, 2023, Air India flight AI-171 crashed shortly after taking off from Ahmedabad in western India, resulting in the deaths of 260 people, including 241 passengers. The Boeing 787 Dreamliner’s fuel engine switches reportedly flipped from “run” to “cutoff” almost simultaneously after takeoff, as per a preliminary report by the AAIB.

Cockpit voice recordings suggested that Captain Sabharwal had cut fuel flow to the engines, according to early assessments by U.S. officials. However, the family and pilots’ union argue that technical and procedural failures must also be thoroughly investigated to ensure a complete understanding of the cause of the disaster.

This Supreme Court petition marks a major escalation in demands for an impartial and credible investigation into one of the worst aviation disasters in recent history, highlighting ongoing tensions between the government, victim families, and the pilot community.

