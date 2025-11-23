Centre clarifies no bill on Chandigarh administration in Parliament's Winter Session The proposal to simplify the Centre’s law-making process for Chandigarh is still under consideration, and no final decision has been made.

New Delhi:

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) clarified that the proposal to simplify the Central Government’s law-making process for Chandigarh is still under consideration, and no final decision has been taken. The government emphasized that the plan does not seek to alter Chandigarh’s governance or administrative structure, nor does it aim to change the traditional arrangements between Chandigarh and the states of Punjab or Haryana.

The MHA further stated that any decision regarding the Union Territory will be made only after adequate consultations with all stakeholders, keeping Chandigarh’s interests in mind. The Central Government reassured that there is no need for concern and confirmed that it has no intention of introducing any bill on this matter in the upcoming Winter Session of Parliament.

Bill retracted amid political uproar

Earlier, a Parliament bulletin had listed the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill 2025, which proposed bringing Chandigarh under Article 240 of the Constitution, giving the President direct powers to make regulations for the Union Territory. The move faced strong opposition from Punjab politicians, prompting the Centre to clarify that the Bill would not be tabled in the upcoming Winter Session.

What is Article 240

Article 240 of the Indian Constitution empowers the President of India to frame administrative regulations for the peace and good governance of Union Territories, including the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, and Puducherry.

Had Chandigarh been brought under Article 240, the President would have the authority to appoint a Lieutenant Governor to administer the Union Territory, whereas currently, the Punjab Governor holds the additional charge as Chandigarh's administrative head.

Assurances on Chandigarh's governance and ties

The Home Ministry stressed that the proposal does not involve altering Chandigarh's governance or its traditional relations with Punjab or Haryana. “An appropriate decision will be taken only after adequate consultation with all stakeholders, keeping Chandigarh's interests in mind. There is no need for concern on this matter,” the MHA said.

Strong political pushback in Punjab

Punjab leaders across parties expressed concerns over the proposed Bill. AAP Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann called it a conspiracy to "snatch Punjab’s capital," while Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring described it as "totally uncalled for." Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal termed the move an “anti-Punjab Bill” and a “blatant attack on federal structure.” Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar reaffirmed that Chandigarh is an “integral part of Punjab” and assured that the state’s interests would remain a priority.

Centre emphasises consultation before any decision

The MHA reiterated that no final decision has been taken and that any action will involve consultation with all stakeholders. The clarification aims to address concerns and prevent misunderstandings about the status and administration of Chandigarh ahead of the Winter Session.