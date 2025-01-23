Centre cancels Nayakkarpatti tungsten mining auction in Madurai amid farmers' opposition

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Villagers celebrate after the central government announced the cancellation of the auction of Tamil Nadus Nayakkarpatti tungsten mineral block in Madurai district

Union Minister of Coal and Mines, G Kishan Reddy met with Ambalakarars (traditional community leaders) from Madurai district of Tamil Nadu at the Minister's chamber in the Ministry of Mines, New Delhi on Thursday. According to an official release, the Ambalakarars informed the Union Minister that the Nayakkarpatti Tungsten mineral block includes the Arittapatti Biodiversity Heritage Site and several cultural heritage sites.

It may be noted that the Ministry of Mines in a press release dated December 24, 2024, had stated that after the auction of the block, several representations have been received against the said auction on the ground that there is a Biodiversity Heritage Site within the block area.

During the meeting on January 22, 2025, the Ambalakarars requested the Union Minister to cancel the auction of the Nayakkarpatti Tungsten block. The Union Minister patiently heard the delegation and expressed that the Union Government fully supports bio-diversity heritage protection.

As per the release, after detailed deliberations, considering the importance of the Biodiversity Heritage Site in the area and the commitment of the Government of India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership towards protecting traditional rights, it has been decided to annul the auction of Nayakkarpatti Tungsten mineral block.