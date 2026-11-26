Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said the sittings will be a continuation of Parliament’s Monsoon Session and may conclude on December 3, depending on the business scheduled.
Lok Sabha to reconvene on November 30, Rajya Sabha on December 2
In a post on X, Rijiju said the government has requested Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to reconvene the lower house on November 30 and to Rajya Sabha Chairman CP Radhakrishnan to call the upper house on December 2.
He added that the session has been called to transact essential Government Business. "Subject to exigencies of the Business, the sitting of both Houses may conclude on 3rd December, 2026," he added.
Women's quota, delimitation bills to be taken up?
The development comes amid speculation that the government may introduce legislation related to delimitation and women's reservation. However, Rijiju did not specify which bills or proposals would be taken up during the sittings.
The Monsoon Session has remained technically open for more than 100 days since both Houses were adjourned sine die on August 13. Neither the Lok Sabha nor the Rajya Sabha has been prorogued.
Delimitation and Women's Reservation bills
The proposed Delimitation Bill seeks to increase the strength of the Lok Sabha to 850 seats to pave the way for bringing 33 per cent reservation to women. The NDA government has maintained that delimitation is necessary to reflect updated census data and facilitate the women's quota bill in the lower house.
The Opposition's INDIA bloc, however, has opposed linking women's reservation with delimitation, demanding that the quota be implemented in the existing 543-member Lok Sabha.
The Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026, introduced in the Lok Sabha on April 16, sought to fast-track one-third reservation for women in legislatures and expand the strength of the Lower House. However, the bill was defeated on April 17 after failing to secure the required special majority.
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