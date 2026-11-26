Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said the sittings will be a continuation of Parliament’s Monsoon Session and may conclude on December 3, depending on the business scheduled.

Lok Sabha to reconvene on November 30, Rajya Sabha on December 2

In a post on X, Rijiju said the government has requested Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to reconvene the lower house on November 30 and to Rajya Sabha Chairman CP Radhakrishnan to call the upper house on December 2.

He added that the session has been called to transact essential Government Business. "Subject to exigencies of the Business, the sitting of both Houses may conclude on 3rd December, 2026," he added.