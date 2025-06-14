Ahmedabad plane crash: Flight lost contact with ATC, pilots' last message was 'Mayday', says Centre

Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu on Saturday addressed the press in the wake of the Air India plane tragedy in Ahmedabad and assured the nation that every possible step will be taken to ensure the safety of passengers.
"I want to reassure everyone that we will take all necessary measures to protect lives. This is a very difficult time for those who have lost their loved ones. DNA tests are being conducted to identify the bodies," he said during a briefing of the Ministry of Civil Aviation on the Ahmedabad plane crash on Thursday in which 297 people were killed and around 60 injured.
Pilot declared emergency a minute after takeoff
The press conference began with a one-minute silence in honour of the victims. The Civil Aviation Secretary provided technical details of the crash, confirming that 242 people were on board.
The aircraft had taken off at 1:39 PM, and the pilot declared a full emergency shortly after. The incident occurred at 1:40 PM. Before this, the flight had successfully completed legs from Paris to Delhi and Delhi to Ahmedabad.
Black box report awaited: Aviation minister
Naidu added that the past two days had been emotionally challenging. "We tried to reach people and provide relief as quickly as possible after the incident. The ministry is taking this incident very seriously. A high-level committee has been constituted to investigate the matter. This team will also recommend measures to prevent such incidents in the future.
The black box was recovered yesterday at 5 PM, and it will help us gather more information about what happened," he added.
Here are the top points from the ministry's briefing:
- The aircraft took off at 1:39 pm. Immediately after take-off, the pilot declared a full emergency.
The crash occurred at 1:40 pm. Prior to this, the aircraft had successfully completed journeys from Paris to Delhi and Delhi to Ahmedabad.
- Rescue operations began shortly after the information was received. The black box has been recovered.
- An investigation into the incident is underway A high-level committee has been formed to probe the matter. The committee is headed by theUnion home secretary
The doomed AI171 flight lost contact with the Air Traffic Control of the Ahmedabad Airport seconds before it crashed.
- Pilot's last message was "Mayday".
- A high-level committee has been formed to investigate the reasons behind the crash.
- The black box from the flight has been found and a report on it is awaited to ascertain further information.