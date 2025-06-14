Ahmedabad plane crash: Flight lost contact with ATC, pilots' last message was 'Mayday', says Centre The press conference opened with a one-minute silence in memory of the victims. The Civil Aviation Secretary then shared technical details of the crash, confirming that there were 242 people on board the aircraft.

Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu on Saturday addressed the press in the wake of the Air India plane tragedy in Ahmedabad and assured the nation that every possible step will be taken to ensure the safety of passengers.

"I want to reassure everyone that we will take all necessary measures to protect lives. This is a very difficult time for those who have lost their loved ones. DNA tests are being conducted to identify the bodies," he said during a briefing of the Ministry of Civil Aviation on the Ahmedabad plane crash on Thursday in which 297 people were killed and around 60 injured.

Pilot declared emergency a minute after takeoff

The press conference began with a one-minute silence in honour of the victims. The Civil Aviation Secretary provided technical details of the crash, confirming that 242 people were on board.

The aircraft had taken off at 1:39 PM, and the pilot declared a full emergency shortly after. The incident occurred at 1:40 PM. Before this, the flight had successfully completed legs from Paris to Delhi and Delhi to Ahmedabad.

Black box report awaited: Aviation minister

Naidu added that the past two days had been emotionally challenging. "We tried to reach people and provide relief as quickly as possible after the incident. The ministry is taking this incident very seriously. A high-level committee has been constituted to investigate the matter. This team will also recommend measures to prevent such incidents in the future.

The black box was recovered yesterday at 5 PM, and it will help us gather more information about what happened," he added.

