Centre approves six-lane ring road project for Bhubaneswar: Check cost, connectivity, other details The project alignment integrates with three major National Highways (NH-55, NH-57 and NH-655) and one State Highway (SH-65), providing seamless connectivity to key economic, social, and logistics nodes across Odisha. The bypass is also expected to play a key role in regional economic growth.

New Delhi:

In a major infrastructure boost for Odisha, the Union Cabinet has given its nod to the construction of a six-lane access-controlled capital region ring road -- popularly known as the Bhubaneswar Bypass -- under the Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM). The project, announced by Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday, will be developed at a capital cost of Rs 8,307.74 crore.

Project aims to ease congestion

At present, the Rameshwar–Tangi stretch of the existing National Highway witnesses heavy congestion, primarily due to the large volume of traffic funnelling through the highly urbanised zones of Khordha, Bhubaneswar, and Cuttack. To ease the mounting pressure and streamline vehicular movement, the government has planned to develop the 110-km-long corridor as a fully access-controlled greenfield highway, an official statement said.

"The project will provide significant benefit to Odisha and other eastern States by diverting heavy commercial traffic away from Cuttack, Bhubaneswar and Khordha Cities. This will enhance the efficiency of freight movement, reducing logistics cost and driving socio-economic growth in the region," it said.

Seamless connectivity to transport hubs

The project alignment integrates with three major National Highways (NH-55, NH-57 and NH-655) and one State Highway (SH-65), providing seamless connectivity to key economic, social, and logistics nodes across Odisha. The statement also said that the upgraded corridor will enhance multi-modal integration by connecting with a major railway station, an airport, a proposed multi-modal logistics park (MMLP), and two major ports, thereby facilitating faster movement of goods and passengers across the region.

Job creation and growth potential

Upon completion, the bypass will play a pivotal role in regional economic growth, strengthening connectivity between major religious and economic centres and opening new avenues for trade and industrial development. "The project will also generate approximately 74.43 Lakhs person-days of direct and 93.04 lakh person-days of indirect employment," it said.

(With inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ: Green Field Airport at Kota-Bundi in Rajasthan gets Cabinet nod: Check project cost, key features