Centre approves site for former President Pranab Mukherjee's memorial, his daughter Sharmistha thanks PM Modi

The Centre on Tuesday approved the earmarking of a designated site within the "Rashtriya Smriti" complex (a part of the Rajghat precinct) for erecting a Samadhi of Late Pranab Mukherjee, former President of India Author. Reacting to the approval, Sharmistha Mukherjee, daughter of former President thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She wrote on X, "Called on PM Narendra Modi ji to express thanks & gratitude from core of my heart for his govts’ decision to create a memorial for baba. It’s more cherished considering that we didn’t ask for it. Immensely touched by this unexpected but truly gracious gesture by PM."

"Baba used to say that State honours shouldn’t be asked for, it should be offered. I’m so grateful that PM Modi did this to honour babas’ memory. It doesn't affect baba where he is now- beyond applaud or criticism. But for his daughter, words are not sufficient to express my joy," she said in another post on X.

"The Competent Authority has approved the earmarking of a designated site within the "Rashtriya Smriti" complex (a part of the Rajghat precinct) for erecting a Samadhi of Late Shri Pranab Mukherjee, former President of India," a letter from the government received by Sharmistha read.

Pranab Mukherjee: the president who could never be prime minister

A quintessential party loyalist and the trusted Man Friday of three Congress prime ministers, Pranab Mukherjee's climb up the political ladder stopped just short of his ambition to occupy 7 Race Course Road, instead sending him to the Rashtrapati Bhavan as the country’s first citizen.

Mukherjee, India’s 13th president, Congress’ troubleshooter through the decades and one of the country’s most respected politicians, died on August 31, 2020 after five decades in public life. A people’s person till the end, ‘Citizen Mukherjee’ used Twitter to communicate to the world that he had tested positive for COVID-19 on August 10, 2020. It was his last post, and his last words to the public.

Some politicians don’t fade into the background. And so it was with the scholarly Mukherjee too. He remained a presence to contend with even after he demitted the office of president, often making headlines as he attended book launches and delivered lectures.

It was a life of many firsts and accomplishments for the West Bengal-born politician, famed for his encyclopaedic memory, razor sharp intellect and deep insights into issues. In 1982, he became India’s youngest finance minister when he was just 47. In the years that followed, he served as India’s minister for External Affairs, Defence, Finance and Commerce and was the first Indian president to have done so. Mukherjee managed the rare distinction of serving three prime ministers as minister -- Indira Gandhi, P V Narasimha Rao and Manmohan Singh – ever the Congress’ trusted Man Friday as it evolved over the decades.

Mukherjee was also India’s only non-prime minister who was leader of the Lok Sabha for eight years. He was also leader of the Rajya Sabha from 1980-85. There were other landmarks in a remarkable political career, which started in 1969 as a Rajya Sabha member for the Bangla Congress which subsequently merged with the Congress.

When he became president in 2012, Mukherjee was heading 24 of 39 GOMs (groups of ministers). Between 2004-2012, he chaired 95 GOMs. Mukherjee was famous in political circles as a consensus builder. He inspired trust among leaders across the political spectrum, an asset that proved handy at the time of his election as President.

It was a many splendoured political career, which ended at the presidential palace. But the prime minister’s post eluded him, even though it was a position he openly aspired for.

In his book “The Coalition Years”, Mukherjee acknowledged that he had hoped to get the post in May 2004 after then Congress president Sonia Gandhi herself declined the position.

Born on December 11, 1935 in the small village of Mirati in West Bengal’s Birbhum district, Mukherjee received early lessons in life from his freedom fighter parents. His father, a Congress leader, endured great financial hardship and was sent to jail several times for his role in the freedom struggle.

The roots were strong and never forgotten, taking him back often from the corridors of power to his village during Durga Puja, even when he became president. Photographs of Mukherjee, performing prayers in a traditional dhoti, made it to the public domain through his years as minister and president.

In 2015, he lost his wife Suvra Mukherjee. He is survived by his two sons Indrajit and Abhijit, and daughter Sharmistha, who was by his side during important events of his president years.

Mukherjee, who served in the Rajya Sabha for five terms and in the Lok Sabha twice and was one of India’s longest serving parliamentarians, became a member of the Congress Parliamentary Party when the Bangla Congress merged with the Congress in 1971.

