Centre approves Rs 9,677 crore for Pune Metro, Jharia Fire Plan and Potato Research Centre in Agra

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union Cabinet on Wednesday resolved to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Proclamation of Emergency. The Cabinet paid tribute to the countless citizens who bravely stood against the Emergency's oppressive regime and its attempt to stifle the essence of the Indian Constitution. Recognising that the erosion of democratic principles began as early as 1974 with the crackdown on the Navnirman Andolan and Sampoorna Kranti Abhiyan, the Cabinet also observed a two-minute silence during its meeting on Wednesday.

Major decisions: Pune Metro, Jharia fire plan and Agra's potato hub

Beyond commemorating this historical milestone, the Cabinet also cleared several impactful development initiatives. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced three significant decisions taken during the session:

Pune Metro expansion: An allocation of Rs 3,626 crore has been approved to boost the metro network in Pune, promising enhanced urban mobility and infrastructure growth. Revised Jharia master plan: Addressing the long-standing issue of underground coal fires in Jharia, Jharkhand, a revised plan amounting to Rs 5,940 crore was sanctioned to bring relief to affected communities and restore environmental balance. International Potato Centre in Agra: A unique agricultural step forward, the Cabinet greenlit Rs 111 crore for the establishment of an International Potato Centre in Agra. The move is expected to drive innovation and productivity in potato farming across the country.

50 years of Samvidhan Hatya Diwas

Vaishnaw said that the year 2025 marks 50 years of the Samvidhan Hatya Diwas – an unforgettable chapter in the history of India where the Constitution was subverted, the Republic and democratic spirit of India was attacked, federalism was undermined, and fundamental rights, human liberty and dignity were suspended.

"The Union Cabinet reaffirmed that the people of India continue to repose unflinching faith in the Indian Constitution and the resilience of the country's democratic ethos," Vaishnaw said. "It is as important for the young as it is for the old to draw inspiration from those who resisted dictatorial tendencies and stood firm to defend our Constitution and its democratic fabric," the minister added.

