Armed forces to be strengthened further as Centre approves proposals worth Rs 84,328 crore

The Indian Air Force (IAF) will be further strengthened with enhanced lethal capabilities by induction of a new range of missile system, long-range guided bombs, range augmentation kit for conventional bombs and advanced surveillance systems, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said.

While Indian Army with platforms and equipment such as futuristic infantry combat vehicles, light tanks and mounted gun system providing a quantum jump to Indian Army's operational preparedness.

The list also includes procurement of ballistic helmets with enhanced protection level for our soldiers, MoD official said on Thursday.

The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) headed by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday has accorded approval for acceptance of necessity (AoN) for 24 capital acquisition proposals.

These proposals include six for Indian Army, six for Indian Air Force, 10 for Indian Navy and two for Indian Coast Guard for a total value of Rs 84,328 crore.

According to the MoD approvals for procurement of naval anti-ship missiles, multi-purpose vessels and high endurance autonomous vehicles will further enhance maritime strength giving boost to Indian Navy's capabilities.

As many as 21 proposals worth Rs 82,127 crore (97.4 per cent) are approved for procurement from indigenous sources. This unprecedented initiative of DAC will not only modernise the Armed Forces but also provide substantial boost to the defence industry to achieve the goal of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', a Defence Ministry official added.

Accoding to the Ministry, the procurement of next-generation offshore patrol vessels for Indian Coast Guard will enhance surveillance capability in the coastal areas to new heights.

In another initiative, India and Japan will conduct their first-ever bilateral combat air exercise in Japan. This exercise named 'Veer Guardian 23' will be conducted from January 16 to January 26, 2023.

According to the sources, the joint exercise aims to promote mutual understanding and strengthen defence cooperation between the air forces. IAF will be fielding its Russian-origin Sukhoi-30MKI aircraft drawn from a squadron under the Western Air Command.

