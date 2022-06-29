Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) Centre approves Rs 3,760 crore works for 34 national highways in Gujarat

Commuting will be easier in Gujarat as works of 34 national highways at a cost of Rs 3,760.64 crore has been approved by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said the state Roads and Housing Minister Purnesh Modi. The minister elaborated, saying that ROBs/RUBs over railway crossings will also be constructed, so that the state would become a railway crossing free state. A 12.8 km road from Narol Junction to Ujala Junction will be developed at a cost of Rs 350 crore. Under this, the six-lane road from Narol Junction to Vishala Junction will be developed as an eight-lane road and the bridge over Sabarmati river will be made six-lane. Further, the 5.28 km four-lane road between Vishala Junction and Ujala Junction will now be made six-lane and elevated corridor type facility will be made available.

In addition, at a cost of Rs 110 crore, a 4 km long three elevated flyover will be constructed between ISKCON flyover and Sanand flyover on Sarkhej Gandhinagar Highway.

The DPR consultant for the project has been appointed by the Government of India and a detailed survey is in progress, the state minister noted. The state Roads and Housing Minister noted that a new 10 meter wide road on Bhiloda-Shamlaji National Highway 168-G will also be constructed at a cost of Rs 450 crore.

