Centre approves manufacture of over 5 lakh AK-203 rifles in UP

Over five lakh AK-203 assault rifles will be manufactured at Korwa in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi to boost the self-reliance in defense manufacturing, the Government of India sources said. Centre approved the manufacture, and this endeavor will be done in partnership with Russia and reflects the deepening partnership between the two countries in the defense sector. It reflects the ever-increasing paradigm shift in defense acquisition from buying global to Make in India.

The project will provide business opportunities to various MSMEs and other defense industries for the supply of raw materials and components, which will lead to the generation of new employment opportunities. The project marks a significant stride towards making Uttar Pradesh a key contributor to the ascendant defense manufacturing prowess of India, sources said.

The 7.62 X 39mm caliber AK-203 Rifles will replace in-service INSAS Rifle inducted over three decades back, they informed. AK-203 Assault Rifles, with an effective range of 300 meters, are lightweight, robust, and easy to use Modern Assault Rifles with proven technology that will enhance the combat potential of soldiers to adequately meet present and envisaged operational challenges. They will enhance the operational effectiveness of the Indian Army in counter-insurgency/counter-terrorism operations.

The project will be implemented by a special purpose Joint Venture called Indo-Russian Rifles Private Ltd (IRRPL). It has been created with erstwhile OFB [now Advanced Weapons and Equipment India Limited (AWEIL) and Munitions India Limited (MIL)] of India and Rosoboronexport (RoE) and concern Kalashnikov of Russia.

