Centre approves execution of AMCA project for India's 5th-gen stealth fighter jet for Indian Air force

New Delhi:

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has given the green light to the "execution model" for a major indigenous project aimed at developing a fifth-generation, deep-penetration Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) for the Indian Air Force.

India has been working on the ambitious AMCA project to build a medium-weight, deep-penetration fighter jet equipped with advanced stealth features, aimed at strengthening the country's air combat capabilities.

Rajnath approves execution of new fighter jet programme

In a statement on Tuesday (May 27), the Ministry of Defence said that Singh has approved the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) Programme Execution Model. "In a significant push towards enhancing India's indigenous defence capabilities and fostering a robust domestic aerospace industrial ecosystem, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has approved the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) Programme Execution Model," it said.

The Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) is set to execute the programme through Industry partnership. The ministry said the "Execution Model" approach provides equal opportunities to both private and public sectors on competitive basis.

"They can bid either independently or as joint venture or as a consortia. The entity/bidder should be an Indian company compliant with the laws and regulations of the country," it said in a statement.

"This is an important step towards harnessing the indigenous expertise, capability and capacity to develop the AMCA prototype, which will be a major milestone towards Aatmanirbharta (self-reliance) in the aerospace sector," it said.

Cabinet committee had gave approval to fighter jet programme

The Cabinet Committee on Security, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, granted in-principle approval to the advanced fighter jet programme last year.

The project's initial development cost is estimated to be around Rs 000 crore.

Driven by its long-term operational needs, the Indian Air Force has been strongly advocating for the AMCA project.

India's confidence in undertaking the AMCA initiative received a major boost following the successful development of the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas.

(With PTI inputs)

