Centre announces 4% reservation for 'Divyangjans' in government housing projects

New Delhi:

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs on Thursday announced a landmark step towards inclusive governance as it granted 4% reservation to 'Divyangjans' (differently-abled) persons in government housing.

"Going forward, a reservation of 4% in the allotment of central government housing will be provided to persons with disabilities, marking a substantial move towards equity, dignity, and accessibility in public services," an official release said.

In alignment with the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RPwD) Act, 2016, the Directorate of Estates has issued an Office Memorandum to ensure fair access to central government residential accommodations for persons with disabilities, it added.

This initiative not only reflects the government’s dedication to the empowerment of every citizen but also strengthens the foundation of an inclusive and accessible India