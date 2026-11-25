New Delhi:

The Central government has allotted a bungalow in the prestigious Lutyens' Delhi area to the Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama. The accommodation has been assigned to the Gaden Phodrang Trust, which manages the Dalai Lama's office and oversees his spiritual and humanitarian activities.

The bungalow is located on Pandit Ravi Shankar Shukla Lane in the national capital, PTI reported citing sources. The allotment was made following a request from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), although the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry has not issued an official statement on the decision so far. The development brings the Dalai Lama's institutional office within the Lutyens' Delhi area, which houses several prominent government establishments and official residences.

Bungalow allotted for three years, extension possible

Sources said the accommodation has been allotted under the usual government arrangement, which generally remains valid for three years. The tenure can be extended, subject to the applicable provisions.

The allotment has been made in the name of the Gaden Phodrang Trust rather than directly to the spiritual leader. The trust serves as the institutional office of the Dalai Lama and is responsible for supporting his work and preserving the institution associated with him.

What is the Gaden Phodrang Trust?

According to information available on its official website, the Gaden Phodrang Trust works to preserve and uphold the institution of the Dalai Lama while promoting his spiritual teachings and humanitarian vision.

Its activities are guided by several core commitments, including the promotion of human values, interfaith harmony, preservation of Tibetan culture and identity, environmental protection and greater awareness of India's ancient wisdom.

Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile thanks Indian govt

Meanwhile, members of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile on Tuesday expressed gratitude to the Indian government for allotting a Type 7 bungalow in Lutyens' Delhi to the 14th Dalai Lama and his personal office, describing the move as a significant gesture of support towards the Tibetan spiritual leader and the Tibetan community.

Speaker of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile Dolma Tsering welcomed the allotment, describing it as "very welcome news" and conveying gratitude to the Indian government on behalf of the Tibetan Parliament. She said the accommodation would make the Dalai Lama's visits to the national capital more convenient and provide greater comfort during his stay in Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies)

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