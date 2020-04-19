Centre advises against resuming certain activities in ‘non-hotspots’ areas till May 3

Image Source : ANI Luv Agarwal, the joint secretary at the Union Health Ministry

As authorities in 'non-hotspot' areas across the country gear up for partially opening up from Monday midnight, the Centre spelled out a list of services and activities that it said must remain closed till May 3, the day when the second round of nationwide lockdown is slated to end.

In his daily press briefing on the coronavirus situation in the country, Luv Agarwal, the joint secretary at the Union Health Ministry, said that passenger traffic movement (through railways, road or air), educational institutions and entertainment venues (cinema halls, malls, bars, shopping precincts, etc) should continue to remain suspended/closed till May 3. The government official also advised against holding any social, political, cultural, religious, or sporting event of any kind till the lockdown restrictions remained in place.

Agarwal said that taxis, auto-rickshaw, and cycle rickshaw services will also remain suspended in the non-containment areas till May 3.

In the 'hotspot' areas, Agarwal said, just essential services will be allowed to operate. 'Hotspot' areas are those where the rate of doubling of cases was less than four days, he explained.

Agarwal disclosed that 755 coronavirus dedicated hospitals and 1,389 health centres have been set-up till now to deal with influx of coronavirus patients.

Till date, a total of 2,231 patients have been cured of coronavirus, amounting to 14.19 per cent of the 15,712 persons who have been infected till date. According to the government data, five hundred and seven people have succumbed to the virus till date.

