Central Vista update: New Parliament building project achieves 44% physical progress

The new Parliament building project, which has its deadline in October, has achieved 44 per cent physical progress, and the government has so far spent Rs 480 crore on it, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Monday.

The government has plans to hold the winter session in the new Parliament building this year.

In reply to a written question, Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Kaushal Kishore said the government is likely to spend Rs 2,285 crore on the entire Central Vista project in the next financial year.

According to the minister, Rs 1,423 crore is likely to be spent by the government in the 2021-22 financial year.

The construction of the new vice president's enclave, which includes a residence for the vice president and a secretariat, has achieved three per cent physical progress. The project was expected to be over in 10 months from the start of the work.

The redevelopment project of the Central Vista Avenue, stretching from Vijay Chowk to India Gate, has met the target of 80 per cent physical progress, and Rs 441 crore has been spent on this so far, the minister told Rajya Sabha.

The construction of three new buildings as part a new common central secretariat has achieved three per cent physical progress, and Rs 243 crore has so far been spent on the project, according to the minister's reply.

The redevelopment project of the Central Vista -- the nation's power corridor -- envisages a new triangular Parliament building, a common central secretariat, revamping of the three-kilometre-long Rajpath from the Rashtrapati Bhavan to the India Gate, a new prime minister's residence and prime minister's office, and a new vice president's enclave.

Tata Projects Limited is constructing the new Parliament building, while Shapoorji Pallonji and Company Limited is executing the redevelopment work of the Central Vista Avenue.

In October last year, Larsen & Toubro Limited had been awarded the contract for the construction and maintenance of the first three buildings of the common central secretariat.

In November, a Jharkhand-based firm, Kamladityya Construction Pvt Ltd, had been awarded the contract for constructing the vice president's enclave.

