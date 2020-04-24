Coronavirus crisis: Central teams constituted for Ahmedabad, Surat, Thane, Hyderabad and Chennai

File Image

The Home Ministry has constituted five Inter-Ministerial Central Teams (IMCT) to make an on-spot assessment of the situation in view of the rising cases of the coronavirus. This is in addition to the six previous central teams. Listing out the areas, the ministry said the situation was serious in major hotspot districts or emerging hotspots like Ahmedabad and Surat in Gujarat, Thane in Maharashtra, Hyderabad in Telangana and Chennai in Tamil Nadu.

5 CENTRAL TEAMS CONSTITUTED FOR AHMEDABAD, SURAT, THANE, HYDERABAD, CHENNAI

During a daily briefing, an official said the five central teams will do an on-spot assessment of the situation, issue necessary directions to state authorities for its redressal and submit their report to the Central government in the larger interest of the general public. ICMTs will focus on a range of issues including compliance and implementation of lockdown measures as per guidelines, the supply of essential commodities, social distancing, the preparedness of the health infrastructure, the safety of health professionals, and conditions of relief camps for labor and poor people.

NO CASE IN 80 DISTRICTS IN LAST 14 DAYS

A Health Ministry official said about 1,684 coronavirus cases were reported in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in India has reached 23,077. The recovery rate is 20.57 percent, Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary in the Health Ministry said today. Also, there were no new cases seen in 15 districts of the country in the last 28 days. There are 80 districts in the country that have reported no new cases in the last 14 days, the joint secretary informed.

