Railways to allow NEET candidates, other examinees to travel in Mumbai locals using ID cards, hall tickets

The Central Railway has announced that the students appearing for final year exams and other competitive exams like NEET will be allowed to travel on Mumbai local trains upon producing identity cars and hall tickets. NEET-2020, the entrance examination for medical college, is scheduled to be held today, i.e. September 13.

In a tweet, Central Railways wrote, "With reference to the permission received from Ministry of Railways, Government of India, students appearing for final year exams and other competitive exams for advance studies as approved by State Government of Maharashtra, are permitted to travel by special suburban services over Mumbai Suburban network."

Students appearing for final exams and other competitive exams for advance studies, please see 👇 pic.twitter.com/hDRhFz1WPd — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) September 12, 2020

Candidates travelling for the exams or colleges must have valid identity cards and hall tickets, which are to be displayed at the stations. Additional booking counters will also be opened. However, Mumbai locals are not yet open for others, the Central Railway has reiterated.

Earlier, the Kolkata metro had announced that it would rolling again with passengers on Sunday after nearly six months with special services for NEET examinees and their guardians i.e., September 13. Examinees will have to show NEET admit cards at the gates of Metro stations, Metro Railway spokesperson Indrani Banerjee had said.

Regular passenger services will commence on Monday with social distancing measures and other safety protocols in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, a Metro official said.

NEET aspirants, many accompanied by their guardians, queued up in front of metro stations to reach their examination centres well before 10 am when the first trains started from both ends of the North-South line -- Noapara and Kavi Subhash.

