Central government to recruit around 10 lakh people in coming 1.5 years

The central government is set to recruit around 10 lakh people over the next one-and-a-half years (18 months) to fill up nearly 9.79 lakh vacant posts across all the ministries and departments.

Union Minister of State (MoS) Jitendra Singh recently told in the Rajya Sabha that all the posts deemed abolished upon remaining vacant for more than 2-3 years may be revived based on functional justification.

In reply to another question, MoS Jitendra Singh, stated that there are currently 1,472 vacancies in the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and 864 in the Indian Police Service (IPS).

PM Narendra Modi had in June this year reviewed the status of human resources in all central departments and ministries and instructed that recruitment of 10 lakh people be done by the government in mission mode in the next 1.5 years.

Responding to a query by BJP MP Sushil Kumar Modi on Thursday (August 4), MoS Singh said of the 9.79 lakh vacancies in the central government as on March 1, 2021- 2.93 lakh relate to the railways, 2.64 lakh to ministry of defence (civilian), 1.43 lakh to ministry of home affairs, and 90,050 to department of posts.

Category wise vacant posts in India:

As many as 23,584 vacant posts are in Group A (gazetted) category, 26,282 in Group B (gazetted), 92,525 in Group B (non-gazetted), and 8.36 lakh in Group C (non-gazetted). Defence ministry alone has 39,366 Group B (non-gazetted) and 2.14 lakh Group C posts vacant.

Railways has 2.91 lakh Group C posts and MHA has 1.21 lakh Group C (non-gazetted) posts vacant.

Assuring the House that it was the Centre’s endeavour to fill vacancies in all-India services like IAS and IPS, he said the government had increased the annual intake of IAS officers to 180 starting with the Civil Services Examination, 2012, based on recommendations of the Baswan Committee. Intake of IPS through CSE has been increased to 200 from CSE-2020, he said.

Hiring in Indian railways:

Meanwhile, responding to supplementaries during the Question Hour, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told Rajya Sabha that the Indian Railways has provided employment to 3,50,204 people so far between 2014 and 2022 and the process of recruiting 1.4 lakh more people is currently underway.

The minister added that Indian Railways has been a major contributor in providing employment to people in the country and in this year alone 18,000 jobs have been provided.

"Between 2014 to 2022, the Indian Railways has provided employment to 3,50,204 people," the minister said.

He said as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement of providing 10 lakh jobs, the Railways has a major contribution in that too and it will be providing one lakh and 40,000 jobs under it.

In this year alone, as many as 18,000 employment opportunities have been provided so far, he said.

"The process for recruitment of 1.40 lakh employment opportunities is on and very soon they will be completed soon," Vaishnaw said.

"There are people who make announcements of 10,000 or 20,000 and make big announcements about that, but here we have provided so many actual appointments," he told the members.

(With agencies inputs)

