Modi govt approves Rs 2,900-crore 'Project Lion': All you need to know about it Project Lion: The central government has given the green signal to 'Project Lion', a comprehensive initiative aimed at the conservation and expansion of the Asiatic lion population in India. With this project, the government aims to take a proactive approach to secure the future of Asiatic lions.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union Government has approved 'Project Lion' with a significant budget of Rs 2,927.71 crore, marking a major step in the conservation and expansion of the Asiatic lion population. According to an official release, the initiative is dedicated to ensuring the well-being of Asiatic lions, whose numbers, as per the 2020 census, stand at 674. These lions are spread across 53 talukas in nine districts, covering nearly 30,000 sq km of Gujarat.

Aimed at long-term survival through strategic habitat management and community participation, Project Lion is a transformative effort that integrates habitat and population management, wildlife health monitoring, human-wildlife conflict mitigation, local community involvement, scientific research, eco-tourism development, and biodiversity conservation.

To strengthen conservation efforts, 237 beat guards, including 162 men and 75 women, were recruited in 2024. These guards play a crucial role in patrolling protected areas, preventing conflicts, and ensuring the safety of lion habitats. Additionally, 92 rescue vehicles have been deployed to facilitate smooth wildlife emergency response, rescue operations, and timely medical care for injured animals.

Addressing human-wildlife conflict is a key focus of the project. To safeguard both farmers and lions, 11,000 machans (elevated platforms) have been built, enabling farmers to protect their crops while ensuring safe coexistence with wildlife. Another significant safety measure is the construction of parapet walls around 55,108 open wells, aimed at preventing accidental wildlife falls, reducing fatalities, and protecting both animals and vital water sources.

"The Government of India has approved a National Referral Center for Wildlife Health, with 20.24 hectares of land allocated in New Pipaliya, Junagadh district. Work on the centre's boundary wall is currently being done," the release said. A high-tech monitoring centre and a state-of-the-art veterinary hospital have been established in Sasan to monitor wildlife in the Gir region.

What is 'Project Lion'?

Project Lion is a dedicated conservation initiative designed to protect and enhance the population of Asiatic lions, which are currently found only in Gujarat. The project aims to secure the future of these majestic big cats through scientific interventions, community participation, and sustainable habitat development.

The Asiatic lion is one of the most endangered large carnivores, with its only wild population residing in Gujarat’s Gir Forest and surrounding landscapes. According to the 2020 census, there were 674 Asiatic lions spread across nine districts in Gujarat, covering nearly 30,000 square kilometers. Despite conservation efforts, their survival remains threatened due to habitat loss, disease outbreaks, and human-wildlife conflicts.

Why is 'Project Lion' important?

The Asiatic lion is a symbol of India's rich biodiversity and has cultural and historical significance. However, their survival is at risk due to habitat encroachment, poaching, and climate-related changes. While conservation efforts have been successful in increasing the lion population, challenges remain in ensuring their long-term survival.

With Project Lion, the government is taking a proactive approach to secure the future of Asiatic lions in an attempt to ensure that these creatures continue to thrive in the wild. The project is expected to serve as a model for wildlife conservation, balancing ecological preservation with sustainable development.

