CDS General Bipin Rawat's last message played at 'Swarnim Vijay Parv' | Watch

The message was about the 2-day event and was recorded on December 7.

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated the event in Delhi today.

Late CDS General Bipin Rawat's last message before his demise was played at the 'Swarnim Vijay Parv' at the India Gate today. The message was recorded on December 7. Defense Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated the 2-day event that will be a celebration of 50 years of India's win over Bangladesh in the 1971 war.

In the video message, General Rawat extended his greetings over the 'Swarnim Vijay Parv'. He said, "On the occasion of the completion of 50 years of India's win over Bangladesh in the 1971 war, I bow to the bravery, valour & sacrifice of every soldier of India's Armed Forces. It is a matter of pride that the Swarnim Vijay Parv will be celebrated beneath the flames of Amar Jawan Jyoti in Delhi".

Rajnath also remembered General Rawat during his address. "After passing away of Gen. Bipin Rawat, his wife & 11 other Armed Forces personnel, we've decided to celebrate ‘Swarnim Vijay Parv' with simplicity. IAF's Gp Capt Varun Singh, is under treatment at Command Hospital Bengaluru. We pray for his early recovery", he said.

