CDS General Anil Chauhan meets Rajnath Singh in Delhi after Pahalgam terror attack

New Delhi:

Chief of General Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan on Sunday (April 27) met Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in the national capital to brief him on the 'key decisions' taken up by the military to counter Pakistan following the horrific terrorist attack in Pahalgam. The meeting was convened in response to the deadly attack that occurred on Tuesday (April 22), during which 26 individuals, mostly tourists, including one Nepalese national, were brutally gunned down.

The incident happened around 2:00 pm at Baisaran meadow (valley), near the popular tourist town of Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir. It was one of the deadliest attacks in the region since the 2019 Pulwama strike, which claimed the lives of 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans.

Following the incident, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) teams, stationed at the Pahalgam terror attack site since April 23, have intensified the search for evidence. The teams, led by an IG, DIG, and SP from the anti-terror agency, are questioning eyewitnesses who observed the April 22 attack.

Additionally, the Indian Army is on high alert, launching several search operations to neutralise the terrorists following the attack in Pahalgam. The incident has sparked nationwide outrage, with widespread protests erupting across the country, demanding stricter action against Pakistan over the Pahalgam attack.

CCS meeting in national capital

The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) met on April 23 and was briefed in detail on the terrorist attack in Pahalgam. The CCS condemned the attack in the strongest terms and expressed its deepest condolences to the families of the victims and hoped for the early recovery of the injured.

In the briefing to the CCS, the cross-border linkages of the terrorist attack were brought out. It was noted that this attack came in the wake of the successful holding of elections in the Union Territory and its steady progress towards economic growth and development.

As a security measure, India has decided to withdraw its Defence, Navy, and Air Advisors from the Indian High Commission in Islamabad. These posts in the respective High Commissions are deemed annulled. Five support staff of the Service Advisors will also be withdrawn from both High Commissions. The overall strength of the high commissions will be brought down to 30 from the present 55 through further reductions, to be effective by May 1, 2025.