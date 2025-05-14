CDS, chiefs of three Armed Forces meet President Murmu, brief her about Operation Sindoor India carried out Operation Sindoor to hit nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The attack, which killed over 100 terrorists, came in response to the ghastly Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 civilians lost their lives.

New Delhi:

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and chiefs of the three Armed Forces on Wednesday met President Droupadi Murmu and briefed her about the Operation Sindoor, which India carried out in response to the ghastly Pahalgam terror attack.

The President shared the image of her meeting with the top Army officials at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi. "General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Defence Staff, along with General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of the Army Staff, Air Chief Marshal A. P. Singh, Chief of the Air Staff, and Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi, Chief of the Naval Staff, called on President Droupadi Murmu and briefed her about Operation Sindoor. The President commended the valour and the dedication of the Armed Forces that made India’s response to terrorism a sterling success," the President wrote in a caption to the image.

India's response to the Pahalgam attack

India carried out 'focused, measured and non-escalatory' strikes at nine terror camps in Pakistan and PoK that killed over 100 terrorists. Terror camps in Sialkot, Muridke and Bahawalpur in Pakistan were targeted, while the strikes also focused on hideouts in Muzaffarabad, Kotli and Bhimber.

The operation was conducted jointly by the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force. The strike was code-named 'Operation Sindoor'.

Following Operation Sindoor, Pakistan retaliated and targeted Indian military and civilian areas. India also replied back with precision strikes to 11 Pakistan Airbases before an understanding of stopping firing and all military action was agreed upon by the two nations.

India's stance against terrorism

India has set a new benchmark against terrorism. Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Operation Sindoor to be a new normal reply to such terror attacks on civilians. "Operation Sindoor has redefined the fight against terror … setting a new standard and a new normal in counter-terrorism measures," PM Modi said in his address to the nation. He also mentioned three Doctrines from Operation Sindoor.

"If there is a terrorist attack on India, a fitting reply will be given. We will give a befitting response on our terms only. We will take strict action at every place from where the roots of terrorism emerge," PM Modi said.

"Secondly, India will not tolerate any nuclear blackmail. India will strike precisely and decisively at the terrorist hideouts developing under the cover of nuclear blackmail," he added.

"Thirdly, we will not differentiate between the government sponsoring terrorism and the masterminds of terrorism. During Operation Sindoor the world has again seen the ugly face of Pakistan, when top Pakistani army officers came to bid farewell to the slain terrorists. This is strong evidence of state-sponsored terrorism. We will continue to take decisive steps to protect India and our citizens from any threat," he said.