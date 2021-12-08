CDS General Bipin Rawat, wife Madhulika last rites on Dec 10 in Delhi

Follow us on Image Source : PTI CDS Bipin Rawat, wife Madhulika to be cremated on December 10 in Delhi

Late CDS General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat will be cremated in Delhi Cantonment on December 10 (Friday). Their mortal remains are expected to arrive in the national capital in a military plane by Thursday evening. The bodies would be brought to his house on Friday and people would be allowed to pay last respects from 11 am to 2 pm, followed by a funeral procession which will start from the Kamraj Marg to the Brar Square crematorium in Delhi.

General Rawat and his wife lost their lives in a military chopper crash on Wednesday in Tamil Nadu.

A 3-day state mourning will be observed in Uttarakhand over the demise of CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat, and 11 other personnel who lost their lives in a fatal military chopper crash in Tamil Nadu.

The news of General Rawat's death was shared by the Indian Air Force via Twitter on Wednesday evening. He succumbed to his injuries after getting treatment at a nearby hospital.

"With deep regret, it has now been ascertained that Gen Bipin Rawat, Mrs. Madhulika Rawat, and 11 other persons on board have died in the unfortunate accident", the IAF had tweeted on Wednesday.

