CDS Anil Chauhan's remarks on 1962 war signals crucial shift from historical silence to proactive lessons CDS Anil Chauhan said the use of air power would have slowed the Chinese offensive considerably, if not stymied it completely. "This would have given the Army much more time to prepare. In those days, I think, the use of the Air Force was considered escalatory," he said.

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan said the use of Air Force would have slowed the Chinese offensive considerably during the 1962 Sino-Indian war, and it may have been termed as "escalatory" then, but that is not the case now as seen in Operation Sindoor. He said this while talking about the war with China 63 years ago and added that over the years, the security situation has changed in the country and the face of warfare itself has been transformed.

General Chauhan made the remarks in a recorded video message played on Wednesday during the release of the revised autobiography of the late Lieutenant General S P P Thorat - 'Reveille to Retreat' - in Pune.

Here’s what CDS Chauhan said on the forward policy of India

CDS Chauhan also noted that the forward policy should not have been applied uniformly to Ladakh and NEFA (North-East Frontier Agency) or present-day Arunachal Pradesh, arguing the two regions had different histories of dispute and entirely different terrain, and following identical policies was flawed.

Two strategic lessons to learn for India

Now, CDS Anil Chauhan's remarks on the 1962 Sino-Indian war has signalled an important shift from historical silence to proactive lessons. In his statement, there are two strategic lessons to learn for India right now.

Firstly, the decision not to use the Indian Air Force was a critical mistake, and India's current strategy is built on the understanding that air power is essential for slowing down any future Chinese offensive. This is important as most countries in modern warfare are using air defence system and surface-to-air missiles to counter any external threats.

Secondly, he reviewed the 'forward policy' of setting up isolated posts, which he called ‘flawed’. This is in contrast to India's current focus on building robust, all-weather infrastructure, sustainable defensive posture on the LAC.

The CDS said he was requested to speak about forward policy and about not using the Indian Air Force (IAF) during the 1962 war.

"To comment on the adequacy or inadequacy of the forward policy at this time is slightly difficult. Our views will be coloured due to many reasons, like geography has changed entirely and so has geopolitics," he noted.

"All I can say is that the forward policy should not have been applied uniformly to Ladakh and NEFA. The two regions had very different histories of the dispute, a different security context and entirely different terrain. In Ladakh, China had already occupied much of Indian territory, whereas in NEFA, the legitimacy of India's claim was stronger. To equate the two and pursue identical policies was, in my view, a bit flawed," he said.

Why use of air power would have slowed the Chinese offensive?

The CDS said the use of air power would have slowed the Chinese offensive considerably, if not stymied it completely. "This would have given the Army much more time to prepare. In those days, I think, the use of the Air Force was considered escalatory. This, I think, is no longer true, and Operation Sindoor is an apt example of this," he maintained.

Notably, Operation Sindoor in May this year involved India employing its air power to dismantle terror hubs in Pakistan and PoK following the Pahalgam massacre in April.

"Reveille to Retreat is not simply an autobiography. It's a reflection on leadership, strategy and service. It sheds light on the decisions of power, critiques them with honesty and draws lessons that largely remain relevant today," General Chauhan stated.

