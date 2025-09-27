CCTV captures speeding Thar before deadly crash on Gurugram expressway near Jharsa Chowk Gurugram road accident: Following the accident, the Sector 40 police responded promptly by arriving at the scene, calling ambulances, and ensuring all injured individuals received immediate medical attention.

Gurugram:

A tragic accident caught on CCTV footage has revealed how a Mahindra Thar speeding excessively lost control and collided violently with a divider on National Highway 48 exit 9 near Jharsa in Haryana's Gurugram. The collision, which occurred early Saturday morning (September 27) around 4:30 am, resulted in the death of five people and left one critically injured.

Incident details and casualty information

According to official reports by Gurugram Police PRO Sandeep Kumar, the speeding SUV was carrying six passengers, three women and three men, all from Uttar Pradesh visiting Gurugram for work-related reasons. Four people died instantly on the spot, while two others were rushed to a nearby hospital. Unfortunately, one of the injured succumbed to her injuries there. The victims have been identified as Pratishtha Mishra (25), daughter of Judge Chandramani Mishra from Raebareli, Uttar Pradesh; Aditya Pratap Singh (30) from Agra; Gautam (31) from Sonipat, Haryana; Lavanya Singh (26), daughter of ITBP Inspector Devendra Pal Singh, formerly posted in Siliguri; and an unidentified person named Soni. The injured, Kapil Sharma (28) from Bulandshahr, UP, is undergoing treatment.

Statement from SHO on Gurugram accident

Police response and ongoing investigation

Lalit Singh, SHO of Sector-40, stated that the group involved in the accident had come from Greater Noida. They had visited a club named Ebola, where they consumed drinks. The group left the club around 4:15 am, shortly before the accident occurred.

Following the accident, Sector 40 police reached the scene promptly, called in ambulances, and ensured the injured received emergency medical care. The mangled Thar vehicle was taken into police custody for further examination. Authorities have registered a case for rash and negligent driving, and investigations are ongoing to ascertain the exact circumstances leading to the crash.

Road safety concerns highlighted

This is not the first incident involving rash driving of a Mahindra Thar, which has frequently appeared in social media videos linked to speeding and accidents. The CCTV footage of this accident underscores the urgent need for enhanced road safety measures and vigilance, particularly on busy expressways like the Delhi-Gurugram corridor, to prevent further such tragedies.