OPINION | CBSE: Who introduced OSM without trials?

New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) re-evaluation and verification portal went live on June 2 after technical delays, but students faced fresh trouble. They faced login errors shortly after the process was declared live. Many students watched a screen that froze after they uploaded their login details. Several of them got this message, “Verification failed. Pls check your details & try again.” This happened after four days of delays and repeated assurances from CBSE that the post-result services platform would be operational from June 1 instead of on May 29.

Fresh questions have been raised about the OSM (on-screen marking) system with several students pointing out that their answer sheets were scanned on cellphones, showing blurred pics and mark of clips. Students are blaming the Hyderabad company, Coempt Edu Teck, which had got the tender for implementing OSM. Ethical hackers said CBSE did not take stringent steps to secure its portal, resulting which answer sheets of several students appeared in public domain. This is a serious discrepancy as far as security of personal privacy is concerned. CBSE has admitted the mistake and has promised to improve the system. It is considering slapping a penalty on the company and blacklisting it for future.

The sole intention of CBSE while implementing OSM and the re-evaluation process was for the benefit of students, but without any proper testing, the re-evaluation process was implemented in a hurry, resulting in the present impasse. Some pilot projects on selected subjects should have been conducted in advance before implementing the re-evaluation system. There should have been dry runs on a large scale. Trial runs should have taken place for at least six months, but this was not done. The result was that the entire system collapsed under its own weight. The re-evaluation system is not bad, but care should have been taken while implementing it. This was not done and thousands of students had to face problems.

Rebels say, Didi is okay, but Dada has wrecked TMC

Embattled Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee sat on a dharna on Tuesday in Dharmatola, Kolkata, to protest against what she called atrocities on her party leaders and supporters. This took place at a time when the party is on the verge of a split. Several TMC legislators have revolted against her nephew Abhishek Banerjee. They have written a letter to the Assembly Speaker alleging that Abhishek Banerjee forged the signatures of at least 13 MLAs who were not present at the meeting where a resolution was passed to forward the name for Leader of Opposition. The Speaker forwarded it to the state CID, and the sleuths went to Abhishek’s residence, where he was not available. Mamata Banerjee swiftly expelled two of her MLAs for anti-disciplinary activities. She alleged that some of her legislators and MPs are working under pressure from the Centre, or out of fear or inducements.

Rebel TMC legislators said that Mamata was sincere but her nephew Abhishek was behaving as if the party was his personal property. They said he was treating MLAs and MPs like domestic servants and it was because of him that the party is now sinking. Mamata Banerjee blamed BJP’s hand behind this rebellion, but Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said the BJP has nothing to do with TMC’s internal matters. For good measure, he added that TMC’s cup of sins is now overflowing and every step will now be taken as per law.

On Sunday, Mamata had convened a meeting of legislators but only 20 out of 80 MLAs came. Sixty MLAs were missing. Mamata had to cancel the meeting. On top of it, her nephew Abhishek Banerjee was thrashed by people in Sonarpur and eggs and stones were thrown at him. Abhishek had to run for his life. Mamata alleged that BJP supporters were behind this attack.

Personally, I feel that to attack, abuse and thrash a political leader like Abhishek Banerjee, whatever be the provocation, is unacceptable. The people of Bengal have punished Abhishek Banerjee for his mistakes. In a democracy, the ballot is the correct path for expressing public anger. Thrashing a political leader out of anger is nothing but an insult to this mandate. None can justify thrashing, shoving or throwing ink at a political leader. It goes against the grain of our democratic and cultural ethos. It would have been better if Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari had denounced the attack on Abhishek Banerjee and restrained his supporters.

There was a time when none had the temerity or courage to speak out against Mamata Banerjee, even from the opposition. The government changed and there is open rebellion in the party. TMC councillors are leaving the party in droves. Only 20 out of 80 MLAs showed up for the meeting when Mamata convened it. This is quite a shock for a leader like Mamata Banerjee. Those leaving her party are saying that Didi may be honest, but her nephew Dada has been tormenting party leaders. But Mamata is unwilling to part ways with her nephew. One should not be surprised if Trinamool Congress splits into two factions.

Yogi: Gau Mata does not need any certificate

In Uttar Pradesh's Bijnore, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath rubbished the demand of some Muslim clerics to declare the cow as India’s national animal. Yogi said, Hindus worship cow as their mother. He said, “Does a son need a certificate for his relationship with his Mother?” Yogi pointed out that there were people who were congratulating one another on Bakrid, but putting pics of cows. Such people, he said, are only enacting a drama by demanding that cow be declared a national animal.

Jamiat-ul Ulama Hind chief Maulana Arshad Madani and several Muslim clerics had demanded that cow be declared the national animal. Let me point out, no state government can declare cow a national animal. Only the Centre can take a call, but there are objections to this from several North-eastern states and tribal communities. There is no cow slaughter prohibition law in Kerala. In Odisha, there is permission for slaughter of bullocks aged more than 14 years. In Bengal, cow aged more than 14 years can be slaughtered.

In Assam, there is ban on eating or selling beef in public places. In Tamil Nadu, slaughter of bullocks aged more than 10 years is allowed. There is no law against cow slaughter in the northeastern states of Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Nagaland. In view of this, it is difficult for the Centre to declare cow as a national animal without taking states into confidence. Muslim clerics know this, but they made this demand to put the BJP on the back foot. Yogi Adityanath has outrightly rejected this demand.

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