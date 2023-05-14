Follow us on Image Source : ANI. INSPIRATIONAL! Acid attack survivor, a peon's daughter, tops CBSE Class 10th exams with flying colours.

Class 10th CBSE results: Setting an example for many girls in India, Kafi, an acid attack survivor and the daughter of a peon, topped her school by scoring 95.02 per cent marks in the CBSE Class 10 exams. The 15-year-old Kafi's father works as a peon in the secretariat.

When Kafi was just 3-years-old, her neighbours attacked her with acid due to jealousy, after which her entire face got burnt and she was hospitalized for 6 years where she lost her eyes. Since then, she has been studying through Braille script and she is very fast in reading, the result of which is shown in her 95.02 per cent marks in Class 10.

Kafi wish to become IAS officer in future:

While talking to media, Kafi said that she wants to become an IAS officer and wants to make her parents proud. She loves the subject of Geography. Thanking her parents for their support, Kafi said her success was due to the mental support of her parents and the guidance by her teachers. She said YouTube and the internet helped her a lot in preparing for the exams.

What Kafi's parents said on her achievement:

On the achievement of his daughter, Kafi's father said, "We are proud of Kafi and support her in whatever she wants to do next and will work day and night to fulfil her dreams." Kafi's father also said that when the acid attack happened, his morale was low. With the advice of a good person, he decided to teach Kafi and today Kafi has proved that decision to be right.

Showing her happiness, Kafi's mother said "Kafi is good at studies and I am proud of this fact. It has given us a chance to walk with our heads held high in society. It is a matter of pride for us."

(With ANI inputs)

