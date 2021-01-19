CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams: Only 23% needed to clear exams?

Image Source : PTI Education Minister/FILE IMAGE

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to hold board exams for Classes 10 and 12 physically in May, June. Practical examinations will be conducted by schools from March 1. The results will be out by July 15. Usually, the practicals are held in January and written exams in February-March. However, the exams have been delayed time due to the coronavirus pandemic.

As the students gear up for the exams, there are various rumors floating around that may mislead them. A claim in circulation on social media states that students will require only 23 percent instead of 33 percent to clear Class 10 and Class 12 board exams this year.

The government, however, denied the claim and called it "fake". PIB Fact Check countered the claim and said that there has been no change in the passing percentage for board examinations.

CLAIM: Passing percentage for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams has been reduced from 33% to 23%.

FACT: The claim is false. Education Ministry has not made any such announcement. There has been no change in the passing percentage for board exams.

दावा:- सोशल मीडिया पर एक पोस्ट में दावा किया जा रहा है कि 10वीं और 12वीं की 2021, बोर्ड परीक्षा में अब पास होने के लिए 33 प्रतिशत अंक को घटाकर 23 प्रतिशत कर दिया गया है।#PIBFactCheck:- यह दावा फर्जी है। @EduMinOfIndia ने ऐसी कोई घोषणा नहीं की है। pic.twitter.com/Tp5bnqTBdi — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) January 19, 2021

In 2020, the board exams had to be postponed mid-way in March. They were later canceled and the results announced on the basis of an alternative assessment scheme.

