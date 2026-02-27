CBI to challenge clean chit given to Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and others in excise policy case

New Delhi:

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is set to challenge the clean chit granted to Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, and other accused by the Rouse Avenue Court in the Delhi excise policy case before the Delhi High Court, sources said on Friday.

The move comes a day after a Delhi court refused to take cognisance of the CBI chargesheet and discharged all 23 accused, citing serious lacunae in the investigation and a lack of material evidence to establish a prima facie case. The court said that the chargesheet had several lacunae not supported by evidence.

The CBI has been probing alleged corruption in the formulation and execution of the erstwhile-AAP government's now-scrapped excise policy.

Kejriwal breaks down after court's clear chit

After Kejriwal was discharged by the Rouse Avenue Court in the high-profile Delhi Excise Policy case, prompting an emotional breakdown where he tearfully declared himself "kattar imaandaar" (staunchly honest) and unleashed a blistering attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. Surrounded by supporters, Kejriwal's voice cracked as he proclaimed the ruling a triumph of truth and the Indian justice system, accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership of orchestrating a malicious conspiracy against him.

"Accused ko discharge kar diya, hamari jeet hui! We have trust in the Indian judicial system (Bharat Nyay Pranali). Satya ki jeet hui, Bhagwan hamare saath hain," he exclaimed, referencing the six months he spent in jail as a sitting Chief Minister and Manish Sisodia's prolonged detention in what he called a "fake case." The emotional outpouring marked a stunning reversal for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader, who had faced relentless scrutiny over the now-scrapped policy.

Legal arguments that sealed the victory

The defense, led by senior advocate N Hariharan for Kejriwal, masterfully argued there was no incriminating evidence tying the AAP leader to any wrongdoing. Hariharan highlighted that Kejriwal wasn't named in the first three chargesheets, only appearing in the fourth as a repackaged allegation tied to his official duties as CM. He challenged the CBI's reliance on approver statements like Raghav Magunta's and questioned ongoing probes. Conversely, the CBI, represented by Additional Solicitor General DP Singh and advocate Manu Mishra, pushed for a trial to test evidence in full, insisting criminal conspiracy warranted charges against all 23 accused. The court's rejection underscored flaws in the prosecution's case, paving the way for Kejriwal's political resurgence.