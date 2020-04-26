CBI takes Kapil, Dhiraj Wadhawan into custody; probe into lockdown violation complete

Image Source : PTI CBI teams take Kapil, Dhiraj Wadhawan into custody; probe into lockdown violation complete

The probe into the lockdown violation by the DHFL promotors Dhiraj and Kapil Wadhawan has been completed. Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Sunday said that both of them had been taken into custody and further arrest procedures are going on. "A CBI team has taken Kapil and Dhiraj Wadhawan into custody. Satara Police has given them all required assistance and an escort vehicle with 1+3 guard upto Mumbai, on a written request. The arrest procedures are going on," Deshmukh said.

"Additional Chief Secretary Manoj Saunik's report on the inquiry against Principal Secretary Home (Special) Amitabh Gupta is likely to be submitted by today or tomorrow," Deshmukh said in a tweet.

The probe was ordered after Kapil Wadhawan and his brother Dhiraj Wadhawan along with 21 others had travelled from Khandala to Mahabaleshwar on April 9 at the height of the lockdown period.

Gupta had given written permission to them to travel in five vehicles, and when they reached Mahabaleshwar, locals protested follwing which they were all sent into institutional quarantine at the twin hill-station of Panchgani.

