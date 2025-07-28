CBI submits report on cash-for-query scam involving Mahua Moitra to Lokpal The CBI had registered a First Information Report (FIR) on March 21, 2023, following a reference from the Lokpal. The FIR named Moitra and Hiranandani under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

New Delhi:

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has submitted its report to the Lokpal in connection with the alleged cash-for-query case involving Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra and businessman Darshan Hiranandani, officials said on Monday.

The CBI had registered a First Information Report (FIR) on March 21, 2023, following a reference from the Lokpal. The FIR named Moitra and Hiranandani under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Allegations of bribery and national security breach

According to the complaint, Moitra allegedly accepted bribes and other undue favours from Hiranandani in exchange for compromising her parliamentary responsibilities. She was also accused of sharing her official Lok Sabha login credentials, potentially posing a threat to national security.

The CBI has now handed over its findings to the Lokpal, which will determine the further course of action in the case

Previous expulsion from Lok Sabha and Supreme Court challenge

Moitra, who represented the Krishnanagar constituency in the previous Lok Sabha, was expelled in December 2023 for "unethical conduct." She has since challenged her expulsion in the Supreme Court.

Despite the controversy, Mahua Moitra won her seat again in the 2024 general elections, defeating BJP’s Amrita Roy and returning to Parliament as part of the 18th Lok Sabha.

The case was initiated following a complaint by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey. He alleged that Moitra had received cash and luxury gifts from Dubai-based businessman Darshan Hiranandani to ask targeted questions in Parliament aimed at industrialist Gautam Adani and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.