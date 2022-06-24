CBI searches five locations in bank fraud case against Delhi company

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) CBI conducted the searches on Friday at the premises of the accused former directors of the company across Delhi.

The CBI on Friday conducted searches at five locations in Delhi after registering an FIR against Delhi-based packaging company Rave Scans Pvt Ltd for allegedly defrauding a consortium of banks to the tune of Rs 69.33 crore. The CBI acted on a complaint from Indian Overseas Bank alleging serious manipulation in the finances of the company. This included the diversion of funds, fabrication of account books and forgery in account books to defraud the banks during 2011-16.

Following the FIR, the CBI conducted the searches on Friday at the premises of the accused former directors of the company across Delhi. The bank alleged that the company and its directors -- Rakesh Bhatnagar, Bhavnesh Kumar Kanwar, Premnath Arora and Anuradha Bhatnagar -- resorted to various fraudulent activities causing wrongful loss of Rs 69.33 crore to banks and corresponding wrongful gain to themselves. The agency has booked the accused under the charges of criminal conspiracy, cheating and provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

