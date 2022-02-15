CBI registers FIR in Thanjavur suicide case of 17-year old student

Follow us on Image Source : PTI CBI registers FIR in Thanjavur student suicide case of 17-year old student

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Tuesday regsitered an FIR in the suicide case of a 17-year old from Thanjavur. The development comes a day after the case was handed over to CBI by the Supreme Court on Monday. The case involves conversion and it is alleged that the 17-year old girl was forced to convert to Christianity.

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Bela M Trivedi issued notice on the appeal filed by the Tamil Nadu DGP challenging the Madras High Court order, reported news agency PTI.

All about the Thanjavur suicide case

A few days ago, a 17-year-old student of the missionary school in Thanjavur, who belonged to Ariyalur district, committed suicide. A hostel inmate, she was allegedly coerced to convert to Christianity. A video clip in this connection had gone viral. The school management rejected the allegation and blamed vested interests.

The victim's father demanded a CB-CID investigation "but in the final hearing, the original prayer was given up and the request was for transfer of investigation to CBI," the court said.

In the police statement as well as in the statement before the judicial magistrate, the girl was stated to have directly and in unambiguous terms accused the hostel warden of burdening her by assigning her non-academic chores and unable to bear the same, she consumed pesticide. The hostel warden Sister Saghayamary was arrested and remanded into judicial custody on the basis of the statement.

