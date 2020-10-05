CBI says Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar amassed disproportionate assets worth Rs 74 crore, booked

Image Source : PTI CBI officials during a search at the residence of KPCC President D K Shivakumar in Bengaluru, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020. CBI is conducting raids on the premises of D K Shivakumar and his brother D K Suresh.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday registered a case against Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar on the allegations of possession of disproportionate assets to the tune of Rs.74.93 crore (approx) in his name and in the name of his family members. Searches were conducted today at 14 locations including Karnataka, Delhi, Mumbai at the premises of Shivakumar and others which led to recovery of cash of Rs.57 lakh (approx) and several incriminating documents, the probe agency said in a statement.

The state government had given permission to probe corruption charges against Shivakumar to the CBI.

"CBI has registered a case against the then Minister of Karnataka Government and others on the allegations of acquisition of Disproportionate Assets. Searches are being conducted today at 14 locations including 9 in Karnataka, 4 in Delhi, one in Mumbai," a statement by CBI said.

Cong alleges 'witch-hunt' after CBI raids Shivakumar

The Congress accused the BJP of playing an "insidious game of intimidation" through its "puppet CBI" after the agency conducted raids against its Karnataka unit chief Shivakumar. The opposition party questioned the timing of the raids, as by-election to two assembly seats in Karnataka is to be held on November 3, and termed it as "witch-hunt" by the BJP against its political rivals.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the "raid raj" will not deter it from unearthing "corruption and maladministration" by the BJP governments. "The insidious game of intimidation and machinations of Modi-Yeddyurappa duo being executed by a puppet CBI by raiding DK Shivakumar won't deter us."

CBI doing its job, raids have nothing to do with bypolls: BJP

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan on said the CBI searches were not politically motivated and it has nothing to do with the November 3 bypolls to two assembly constituencies in the state.

"Income Tax department and Enforcement Directorate had earlier raided Shivakumar and CBI raids may be continuation of it, so let's not paint it with political colour," Narayan was quoted as saying by his office in a statement.

He said the system was bigger than any person in society. "Let the truth come out," the deputy chief minister said.

CBI, ED 'love' my son, let them arrest him: Shivakumar's mother

Gowramma, mother of Shivakumar said that the central agencies found nothing against his son during their searches and they "love" him as "they come again and again". "The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Income Tax (IT) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) love my son, that's why they come again and again. Let them search and take whatever they want. They got nothing, let them arrest my son," she said.

