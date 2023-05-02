CBI recovers Rs 20 Crore cash during raids on former CMD of WAPCOS Ltd | DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV CBI recovers Rs 20 Crore cash during raids on former CMD of WAPCOS Ltd

More than Rs 20 crore was seized by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) when raids were conducted at premises of Rajinder Kumar Gupta, former Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of public sector undertaking WAPCOS Limited on Tuesday.

Gupta was booked recently for amassing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

After registering the FIR against Gupta and his family members, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) teams conducted searches at his premises where Rs 20 crore in cash was seized in addition to documents related to properties and other valuables, they said.

The FIR named family members Reema Singal (wife), Gaurav Singal (son) and Komal Singal (daughter-in-law).

WAPCOS, earlier known as Water and Power Consultancy Services (India) Limited, is a central public sector enterprise wholly owned by the government under the administrative control of the Ministry of Jal Shakti.

