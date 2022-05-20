CBI raids Gujarat IAS officer's premises in graft case, arrests his aide

Follow us on Image Source : PT (FILE) Gujarat cadre IAS K Rajesh's office, residence raided by CBI in corruption case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday raided the premises linked to a Gujarat cadre IAS officer of the 2011 batch. The raids were done simultaneously in Gandhinagar, Surendranagar, Surat and the officer’s home state Andhra Pradesh.

CBI sleuths searched the officer's premises in connection with a corruption case that was lodged by the premier investigating agency’s Delhi unit. The officer in the question has been identified as K Rajesh.

Mohammed Rafiq Memon, who acted as the IAS officer's middleman and who used to collect bribe money for him, has been arrested from Surat.

K Rajesh had a tainted tenure while being posted in Gujarat's Saurashtra. Several complaints of corruption were filed against him. He was also transferred to the Home department after the anti-corruption bureau filed a complaint against him.

K Rajesh is currently serving as the joint secretary in the General Administration Department of the Gujarat government in Gandhinagar.

A high-level inquiry is already going on against him. The inquiry is being done by a retired Additional Chief Secretary-rank official.

The IAS officer is accused of giving arms licences to ineligible persons in lieu of money.

